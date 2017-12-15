Commonwealth call an ‘honour’ for Gleeson

Goring-based shooter Katie Gleeson spoke of her pride after being selected to represent Team England at next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old discovered she had been picked as one of England’s 20-strong shooting squad to take part in the Games, to be held on the Gold Coast, last Wednesday.

Gleeson travelled to Australia for a Commonwealth Championships event last month, winning silver in the three-position event and believes that may have played a key part in her being selected for the real thing.

Gleeson said: “I’m extremely proud to have been selected as part of Team England for the Commonwealth Games.

“It is always such a massive honour to be able to represent your country and I can’t wait to head out to Australia next April.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to end the year with Commonwealth Games team selection.”

Having got a feel for the facilities and area she will be competiting in during a test event last month, Gleeson hopes that will stand her in good stead going into what will be her first-ever Commonwealth Games.

She added: “I went out to Australia in November for the Commonwealth Championships.

“It was fantastic to go out and compete at the venue the Games will be held at next year and get a feel for the facilities. I managed to come away with a silver medal in the three-position rifle event, which was awesome.”

Gleeson’s ultimate ambition is to be part of the Team GB shooting squad at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Now, having gained selection into the Commonwealth Games team, Gleeson is optimistic her Olympic aim will be reached.

She said: “This was a goal for me in itself but it will act as an invaluable stepping stone on my journey to the Olympics.

“Competing in a multi-sport event is like no other normal shooting competition you will ever compete at, so I plan to make the most out of the experience, do my best and learn from it.

“Tokyo 2020 is the goal for sure. If I can keep pushing on and performing, it is definitely in my reach.”