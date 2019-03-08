Club receive prestigious award

Littlehampton Croquet Club recently received the coveted Millennium award as a result of the tremendous effort that has been put in over the past two years

The chairman of the Croquet Association Development Committee sanctioned the prestigious prize which can only be granted biannually to clubs with five or more lawns.

Littlehampton’s clubhouse was 109 years old and showing ageing signs. Chrissie Merrington and Celia Fastnedge were the driving forces in researching a suitable and affordable replacement.

Planning permission had to be sought and all the utilities set up. The fitting out, painting, solar panels and more were carried out by club members Bob Clarke and Steve Fastnedge.

The official opening of the new premises will take place on May 5 at the Sportsfield, Littlehampton. New members always welcome. See www.littlehampton-croquet.club for further information.

