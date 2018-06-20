Charity indoor bowls in Littlehampton

Play bowls and help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Jacqueline Rassell is running an indoor bowls event at The Guide Hall, Duke Street, Littlehampton, on Saturday from 7pm.

It will include indoor bowls, a quiz, tombola and raffle, with all money going to Cancer Research UK. Entry is £4.

Jason Rassell, her son, said: “My sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, so this is a charity close to our hearts and anything we can do to help raise money is amazing.”

Jacqueline took part in the Richmond Race for Life on Sunday, June 3, as part of the West Girls and Mum team. Together, they raised around £800 for the charity.

Visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jacquelines-race-for-life-170 for more information.

