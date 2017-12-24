Carol concert raises £1,168 for Hospice at Home

Around 150 people attended Ham Manor Golf Club’s annual carol concert at the Angmering clubhouse.

More than £660 was raised for St Barnabas House’s Hospice at Home service and this was boosted by a £500 donation from The David Hunt Trust, making a total of £1,168.

Carols were sung by 16 Ham Manor Singers and guest musicians were flautist Heather Woodward and pianist Glenda South.

The bell ringers from St Margaret’s Church, led by Jill Howell, the current lady captain, also entertained the audience with their enthusiastic ringing of Christmas carols.

Canon Mark Standen, also from St Margaret’s Church, gave a lovely reading, then Ian Jaggard, an ambassador for St Barnabas House, gave a talk to explain more about the good works of the Hospice at Home service.

The evening ended with coffee and mince pies.