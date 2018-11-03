Biathlete Ethan Fincham enjoys success at World Championships

Rustington’s Ethan Fincham as returned from the UIPM World Biathle Championships with two golds.

Fincham took part in the event in Hurghada, Egypt, having both qualified back in July of this year to represent Team GB as part of the Pentathlon GB squad.

Ethan Fincham in action at the UIPM World Biathle Championships 'in Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada

Fincham was competing in two events, the individual Biathle a run-swim-run over 1200m-200m-1200m and the Biathle mixed team relay, one girl one boy from each team, each completing a Biathle before handing over to there partner.

Ethan and his partner won the relay last Thursday beating seven other countries in the final to claim gold.

Ethan then moved onto his individual event on the Sunday bringing home his second gold of the championships, beating a very strong field of 31 athletes from across the world.

He fough strong and hard over the first run and swim managing to break away over the 200m sea swim and then maintained great form over the second run to consolidate his lead, crossing the finishing line 13 seconds ahead of second place athlete from Egypt.

This was the third time Ethan had competed at these world championships finishing with the silver medal on the last two occasions, this time to go one better only goes to show hard work and determination can pay off. Your medals are well deserved, and we are all very proud of you.

