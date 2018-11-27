Badminton star Wong crowned Sussex champion

Henry Wong, of Worthing, was crowned Under 16’s singles champion of Sussex when he won the gold medal at the Sussex Junior Badminton Championships held at Portslade on Sunday.

A good-sized crowd was enthralled as Henry fought through and won a very competitive three set match with rival Andrew Harrison from Horsham. Afterwards Henry commented that the game had been very intense and the win was the highlight of his badminton career to date.

A student at Worthing High School, Henry enjoys maths and geography. He also likes to keep fit at the gym and is a keen swimmer. However, badminton is his main sport and he trains three times a week with the Sussex Under 16 squad, Worthing Badminton Club and the Horsham Arun Performance Centre.

As well as winning gold in the singles, Henry won a silver medal in the boys’ doubles event. The gold and silver medals were presented to Henry by Sussex Badminton Chairman, Mark Russ. The sky’s the limit for Henry and perhaps one day he could emulate his badminton idol Lin Dan from China who has won two Olympic titles and five World Championships.