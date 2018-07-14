Athletes play starring role for south east region

A number of Worthing Special Olympics athletes represented the south east region at the recent national school disability championships

A total of six members of Worthing Special Olympics squad competed in Coventry. Dougie Beighton and Taylah Fothergill had a close battle in the 100m, with the former just winning gold - Toby Chadwick finished seventh.

The girls’ 100m saw Lacey Hughes and Emily Scally battle for fourth and fifth, just missing out on a medal. Emily then edged out Lacey to bag bronze in the long jump. In the boys’ field events, Dougie won gold with a personal best 8.38m in the shot.

Dan Price took bronze in the under-18 100m (12.95sec) and finished fourth in the long jump. On day two of the competition, the boys won bronze in the 100m relay. Lacey again finished fourth, while Emily was seventh in the 200m final.

The boys fared better, Toby winning silver, Dan achieving the same feat and Taylah claiming gold.

