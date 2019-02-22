Athletes enjoy success on county stage

Worthing & District Harriers athletes had a successful weekend at the Sussex Indoor Championships in Carshalton.

It started in the under-15 girls’ long jump with some great work from Hope Yelling and Libby Froome.

Libby leapt to a new seasonal best (4.46metres) for fifth while Hope managed a personal best (4.95m) in the sixth round to take the gold medal.

John Evans also jumped a new PB (1.35m) to take gold in the senior men’s high jump. Rio Williams finished second in the under-15 boys event.

On the track, Libby ran the 60metre race for the first time, finishing in 8.91seconds to make the semi-finals. In the under-13s, Rebecca Roberts ran 9.8 seconds to finish third in her heat while Rio finished in 8.5secs to claim fourth in his heat.

Hope picked up a bronze in the 60m hurdle event. Rebecca jumped two PBs in the under-13 long jump to finish fourth.

Day two started with claiming first in the high jump. Stanley Smith and Ethan Muirhead both made the under-17s men’s 60m finals. Stan was fourth (7.56sec) while Ethan placed fifth (7.77sec).

Dylan Mususas finished third in his heat (7.95secs). In the under-17 women’s race, Eloise Longhurst ran 8.38sec for fifth and under-20 Beth Kavanagh (8.53sec) was fourth. Joshua O’Kang took silver in the under-20 men’s final.

Ellie jumped 10.19m for second in the triple jump. Sam Williamson threw 11.90m for second in the under-17 shot put. Hope finished the weekend with some great throws in the girls shot, with a new personal best of 7.83m.

Have you read?

Confidence high as Worthing aim to secure play-off place



Worthing looking to extend attacker's loan stay



Cricket and hockey club pay tribute to former president Hugh Thomas