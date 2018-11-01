Annual Steepdown Challenge is a success

The tough, hilly five-mile Steepdown Challenge was again staged by Lancing Eagles Running Club on Sunday.

This has been a regular feature of the West Sussex Fun Run League calendar for about 30 years.

The event took place at Lancing Manor with the five-mile course starting and finishing in the park and continuing on footpaths up to Steepdown Trig Point and back, climbing over 500 feet in elevation in the process.

The route took in views of Lancing College, the Seven Sisters and the Isle of Wight.

The junior event comprised an undulating one-mile run around the confines of the park at Lancing Manor.

The staging of this event was supported by local businesses Gardner & Scardfield Ltd, together with Basepoint Business Centre.

Surplus proceeds from the event will be donated to two charities: Safe in Sussex and Guild Care (Ashdown Centre). The senior five-mile race was won by Thomas Thayre (Crawley AC) in a time of 30 mins 31 secs, followed by Marcus Kimming (Haywards Heath Harriers) in a time of 30:58. Darryl Webb (Lewes AC) was third in 31:16.

First female was Julie Briggs (Arena 80) in a record time of 32:50 followed by Sarah Kingston (Worthing Harriers) 33:32 and Tara Shanahan (Arena 80) was third in 34:13.

The junior one-mile event was won by Ryan Armstrong (Haywards Heath Harriers) in a time of 5:27.

First girl to finish was Laila Hellyer (Chichester Runners) in a time of 6:02.

