Maslen's hat-trick helps Raiders to third straight victory

Jack Maslen ran in a hat-trick of tries as Worthing Raiders recorded a third straight National 2 South triumph this afternoon.

As well as Maslen's treble - taking him to 11 for the season so far - Matt McLean, Sam Hampson and Jack Forrest also went over with Raiders running in six tries on their way to a bonus-point 40-34 win over strugglers Old Redcliffians at Roundstone Lane.

A run of three successive league wins is something Worthing had not managed since September 2015 prior to seeing off Redcliffians and leaves them sitting ninth in the table.

It was far from plain sailing for Raiders, though, who were made to work hard throughout by a team that had won just once all season.

Maslen stormed over inside a minute, before two successful penalties from Ashley Grove and an Ethan Doyle try ensured Redcliffians lead 13-5 after 20 minutes.

Raiders were struggling but turned things around by the half-hour mark courtesy of another Maslen try and one from McLean - ensuring the home side lead again - this time 19-13.

An entertaining first half would have more twists. Craig Owen's try restored Redcliffians' advantage less than a minute later but Raiders went in leading at the interval thanks to Maslen completing his hat-trick after 40 minutes.

Hampson's try two minutes after the restart gave Raiders a healthy cushion, yet the visitors' kept fighting, pulling one back through Christian Gervais to make it 33-27.

When Forrest went over ten minutes from time Worthing should have seen things out comfortably.

Redcliffians got another back after 78 minutes and were pushing at the end but fell just short as Raiders ran out 40-34 victors.

RAIDERS: Ajayi, Luke, Litterick, Spurgeon, Lake, Price, Dawe, Perkins; Boyland, McLean, Hampson, Forrest, Richards, Tomlinson, Maslen. Replacements: Grief, Sargent, Redmayne, Whittall, Peach.