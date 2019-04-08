Liverpool closing in on a swoop for Sunderland 'keeper Luke Hewitson

Liverpool are closing in on a swoop for Sunderland goalkeeper Luke Hewitson, according to The Sun.

Featuring in the Black Cats' under-14s squad this season, Hewitson has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United.

However, it appears the Reds are leading the race for Hewitson, who have a strong record of nurturing raw talent.

It has been reported that Hewitson will travel to Merseyside this week for talks and will train ahead of joining.

Portsmouth are keen on Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards, The Sun understands.

Edwards has already proven he's quite the fighter after bravely beating testicular cancer last year to emerge as one of Argyle's standout performers this season.

The 25-year-old has clocked up 31 appearances - including 18 consecutive starts.

He's played against Pompey on both occasions in League One and will likely become a free agent in the summer.

Luton Town target Graeme Shinnie is wanted by Derby County, as per The Sun.

Graeme, brother current Hatter Andrew, is a free agent in the summer, where interim boss Mick Harford has already confirmed his interest in the midfielder last month.

He told Luton Today: “Graeme Shinnie is I believe is on a lot of club’s radars and he’s just someone that’s been alerted to us.

“I know him very well, I’ve watched him numerous times, he’s a holding midfield player, can cover full back and he obviously has a big connection here with his brother.”

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel insists that the race for automatic promotion is far from over.

Stendel's side suffered their first defeat in 21 matches against Burton Albion on Saturday, allowing Sunderland to go level on points after their late win at Rochdale.

The ball is firmly in the Black Cats' court with two games in-hand, however Portsmouth are also in contention, now two points behind The Tykes with a game in-hand.

You can read what Stendel said in full HERE.

Walsall parted ways with Dean Keates following Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Oxford United.

Here are the latest bookmakers' favourites for the managerial role...

Chris Powell 7/2. Paul Hurst 7/1. Darrell Clarke 8/1. Keith Downing 9/1. Kevin Nolan 10/1.

Other names include Darren Moore, Tim Flowers and Harry Kewell.

In League Two, Notts County’s prospective new owners are set to carry out further due diligence this week.

Current chairman Alan Hardy revealed on Friday he has accepted an offer from the group who had representatives sat in the stands for Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Northampton.

Football dealmaker Terry Pritchard, of Charter HCP, was pictured in the directors’ box having played a key role in advising the group which are based outside of Europe.

Rumours are mounting that they are from South Africa and will go through more paperwork as part of the due diligence process at Meadow Lane.