Littlehampton toast league title triumph

Littlehampton have reason to celebrate yet again after clinching the Sussex League Division 4 West title on Saturday.

Double winners from last season, Littlehampton made it back-to-back championship wins with a crushing 110-run victory over Horsham 2nd XI at The Sportsfield.

James Askew’s talented team, who will go through the whole season unbeaten should they avoid defeat at Pagham 2nd XI on the final day, are deserved champions having led the way for the majority of the campaign.

Littlehampton overcame nearest challengers Broadwater in both matches this season and were promoted last week.

Not content with a top two finish skipper Askew was intent on winning another league title - and they’ve now achieved it.

“It’s been another great season for the club achieving promotion to Divison 3 West,” Askew said.

McLeod Cox crashed an unbeaten century as Littlehampton were crowned champions. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“It’s been achieved by a side that only three players in the squad this season did not come through our colts section. This shows we are a club that works hard behind the scenes to develop players for the first XI and are willing to give the youngsters the opportunity of playing senior cricket.

“It’s also been another season where everyone has chipped in with the bat and the ball, which is great as I would much prefer that than having to rely on one individual.”

Littlehampton knew victory would take them to a second title in succession and they set about dismantling Horsham 2nd XI.

Number six McCleod Cox (106) struck a magnificent unbeaten century to put Littlehampton on the way to being crowned champions.

Opener Guy Souch had earlier struck 39, while late order runs came from Nathan Perry (31) as the home side 262-8 off their 45 overs having decided to bat first.

Horsham 2nd XI would get nowhere near in reply as they were bundled out for 152 in 33.3 overs.

Chris Heberlein (3-27) was the pick of the bowlers but Connor Finneran (2-15) and skipper Askew (2-24) also impressed.

Captain Askew added: “This win showed the strength in depth we have in our squad and the youngsters that can potentially step up in the future.

“Nathan (Cooper) made his first XI debut and fitted in well and Connor (Finneran) came in and picked up two wickets after Ryan Budd pulled up injured in the warm-up.

“We struggled early on with the bat but Mac (Cox) was superb and fully deserved his century. He batted well and steadied the ship having watched the top order collapse. With the ball all the bowlers performed well and it was good to see the youngsters even getting a chance to bowl in senior cricket.”

Champions Littlehampton have the chance to go through a whole season unbeaten when they make the trip to Pagham 2nd XI in their final action of the season on Saturday.

