Littlehampton all set for title showdown

Littlehampton Cricket Club know a win on Saturday will take them within touching distance of a third trophy in the past two seasons.

James Askew’s side were double winners last term and currently lead the way in the Sussex League Division 4 West with three games to play.

Littlehampton were comprehensive 135-run winners over Billingshurst 2nd XI on Saturday to leave them needing just 18 points to secure promotion but the title is well within their grasp.

Leaders Littlehampton are at nearest challengers Broadwater this weekend knowing that victory would all but guarantee back-to-back league titles.

Despite finding themselves in the driving seat heading in to the final three games, skipper Askew is looking no further ahead than Saturday’s trip to Broadwater.

He said: “We have put ourselves in a good position but we aren’t getting ahead of ourselves. We still need to turn up for the last three games and keep doing what we have done so far.

“Broadwater will be a good game this weekend. We had a good contest at our place and it should be the same on Saturday.”

Skipper Waller is excited ahead of what could well be a title decider at Littlehampton.

He said: “Hopefully the match against Littlehampton. will be a good one.

“We had a cracking match against them when we played them at their place earlier on in the season, which both sets of players seemed to have enjoyed.

“We’ve both had a lot of pretty easy games so far this season so it’ll be nice to see two evenly-matched teams fight it out. Promotion is our main aim and we have three tough matches left so we just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing all season.”

Littlehampton were stuck in on a wicket that had a heavy water leak under the covers the day prior to the match.

Despite what looked to be a tough wicket to bat on, Jack Turner (70) and innings top-scorer Ally James (71) both hit half-centuries to put the home side in a strong position.

Opener Guy Souch, after hitting a first ever league century in his previous innings, made 30 while a quickfire 17 not out from skipper Askew and McLeod Cox (17 not out) guided Littlehampton to 247-7 off their 45 overs.

Thomas Alexander toiled away with the ball for Billingshurst, proving expensive going for 64 off his seven overs, but he did end with five wickets.

Billingshurst were reduced to 36-5 in reply, ending any hope they had of chasing down a sizeable target.

Daniel White (4-25) and skipper Askew (3-10) were superb as Billingshurst were all out for 112 in 35.1 overs.

Number nine David Dunn (31) top-scored for the visitors but his effort was never going to be enough.

Captain Askew was impressed by Littlehampton’s display in the routine victory.

He said: “Having been put in on a wicket that got a water leak under the covers the day before, we were very pleased to post 247-7. Ally (James) and Jack (Turner ) batted superbly through the middle of the innings.

“Then with the ball Dan (White) shone, taking four wickets. He bowled with good control and fully deserved his four wickets.”