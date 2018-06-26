Leaders Littlehampton move further clear at the top

In-form Littlehampton Cricket Club moved 44 points clear at the top of Sussex League Division 4 West on Saturday.

Littlehampton made it seven wins from eight matches to start the season with a comfortable nine-wicket victory at Horsham's 2nd XI, while the two teams below them in the table - Chichester Priory Park 2nd and Broadwater - both failed to chalk up triumphs..

The damage was once again done with the ball. McLeod Cox (3-29) and Andy Greig (3-20) were the standout performers as Horsham were all out for 109 in 42.3 overs.

Jack Turner (52 not out) made a half-century to get Littlehampton home with nine wickets to spare.

News filtered through later in the day that second-placed Chichester Priory Park 2nd were beaten at Henfield, while Broadwater could only manage a draw at home to Crawley.

It turned out to be a perfect afternoon for James Askew and his team but the skipper is not looking any further ahead then the next game.

He said: “It was another good weekend for the team. We bowled and fielded really well having decided to field on a very hot day, the pitch being very flat and very good to bat on.

“Tom (Lee), Guy (Souch) and Jack (Turner) finished the game off quickly and comfortably.

“It’s a nice cushion (at the top) but we only have to worry about ourselves now.

“If we keep doing what we have done so far then the gap might extend but we also know if we slip up there are teams that will take advantage.”

Littlehampton chose to bowl first and had Horsham in all sorts of trouble early in their innings.

Skipper Askew, Cox and Greig dismissed the home side’s top-three batsmen to leave them wobbling at 35-3.

Manev Parekh made 18 off 101 balls but no other Horsham batsman stuck around with him.

Number eight Jonathan Whiting smashed a quickfire 43 not out, which proved key in getting Horsham over 100.

The wickets were shared around between Littlehampton’s attack, with Cox (3-29), Greig (3-20), Amjad Mohsin (2-34), Askew (1-19) and Chris Heberlein (1-11) all chipping in to bundle Horsham out for 109 off 42.3 overs.

Souch (21) was the only Littlehampton wicket to fall in the reply.

Other opener Lee (34) and Turner (52 not out) got leaders Littlehampton home with ease as they reached 110-1 in only 17.5 overs.

Askew’s troops entertain basement boys Pagham 2nd on Saturday.