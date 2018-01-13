Last-gasp Perkins try sees Raiders edge Redruth in thriller

Worthing Raiders skipper Liam Perkins proved the hero to help his side sneak a thrilling National 2 South triumph over fifth-placed Redruth at Roundstone Lane this afternoon.

Perkins' try a minute from the end was the last of 13 scored in the match as Raiders were 46-43 bonus-point winners overall.

Worthing returned to Roundstone Lane for their first game of 2018 and supporters were treated to a thrilling fixture.

Raiders were edged out 29-27 when they hosted Redruth last season but this one proved to be even better.

Quick counter-attack rugby from the home side in the opening 25 minutes saw Elliott Luke, Sam Hampson and Matt Walsh all go over as Raiders opened up a 19-7 lead.

Matt McLean - making his 200th National League appearance for Worthing - saw a penalty come back off a post soon after - which would prove costly.

Converted tries from Bradley Howe and Shaun Buzza in the final three minutes of the first half helped Redruth go in 21-19 in front - ensuring they lead for the first time.

The second would prove to be even better than what was served up in the opening 40 minutes.

McLean's penalty five minutes after the restart fired Raiders back ahead, only for Palepoi Nonu's converted try - which was Redruth's bonus-point fourth - and a successful Richard Kevern penalty opening up a nine-point advantage for the travelling team five minutes shy of the hour.

Worthing refused give in and tries from David McIlwaine and McLean in under three minutes just after an hour saw Raiders go 34-31 in front.

A fine forced maul less than four minutes later resulted in Mark Grubb going over as the lead changed hands yet again.

Replacement Dean Bonds was shown a yellow card for Redruth - forcing them to see out the final ten minutes a man light - then Luke got his second try with the next play to help Raiders go 39-36 ahead.

Raiders looked to have thrown it all away when Kevern converted his own try five minutes from the end.

The home side would make the most of their man advantage, winning it with a try from skipper Perkins less than a minute from the end.

Raiders make the trip to league leaders Chinnor next Saturday.

RAIDERS: Gatford, Luke, Litterick, Spurgeon, Redmayne, Price, Whittall, Perkins; Walsh, McLean, Hampson, Forrest, Richards, Maslen, McIlwaine. Replacements: Grief, Cook, Lake, Harris, Boyland.