Littlehampton golf captain and seniors stages days to savour

The captain's day winners at Littlehampton GC

The winning pair of Simon McHale and Rob Murray posted an early score of 49 points, which was never beaten, in the American Greensomes format.

Dean Hodder emerged successful in the draw to win a custom-fit driver and Richard Kitchen was a clear winner of the ‘loudest shirt’ by some margin.

The club unveiled its new, elevated 18th tee, in use for the first time, providing a stunning and challenging finishing hole.

Littlehampton GC's seniors' invitation winners

At 436 yards, its design would not be out of place on the more hallowed links used for The Open.

The day was a huge success, raising lots of money for Canine Partners, John’s charity.

Meanwhile, the LGC seniors’ held their Invitation Day with guests from all over the county and beyond partnering with LGC members to take on the challenge of the links.

The winners with 45 points were Steve Gaylor and his guest from Ifield Golf Club, Paul Bubb.