Fringe players step up as Littlehampton ease to emphatic victory

Littlehampton Cricket Club’s storming start in the Sussex League Division 4 West continued on Saturday - despite missing several key first team regulars.

Stand-in skipper Guy Souch lead the team to a comprehensive eight-wicket home triumph over Pagham 2nd XI in the absence of captain James Askew.

Club skipper Askew was not the only first team regular missing for the latest league fixture with four others missing as well.

Leaders Littlehampton were forced to make full use of their squad but those that came in made a seamless step up.

Stand-in captain Souch stuck Pagham 2nd XI in and Ryan Budd (5-28) lead the way as they were bundled out for 179 off 53 overs.

Number three Jack Turner (59*) and Louis Paul (44 not out) helped Littlehampton reach 180-2 and an eight-wicket win.

Captain for the day Souch said: “The lads played well, especially with five missing. We done well to restrict them to 179. The batsman then batted like most weeks and we knocked it off comfortably.”

Opening bowler Budd got rid of Pagham’s top-four batsman as they slumped to 51-4.

Albert Burgess hit a half-century (59), while skipper Ian Dyer struck 26 to get Pagham past 150.

Littlehampton skittled them out soon after, with Budd (5-28) and Nathan Perry (3-26) starring but Connor Finneran also picked up a wicket.

Openers Lee (34) and stand-in skipper Souch (35) put on 53 for the first-wicket to get Littlehampton’s pursuit of 180 off to a solid start.

The opening duo would both fall but Turner (59*) and Paul (44 not out) saw the home side to victory in style as they made 180-2 in just 29 overs.

Captain Askew, who missed the match, was pleased to see the squad depth within the club.

He said: “It was a very good win again. With five players missing due to a wedding, we made very good use of the squad and everyone stepped up to continue the run of form.

“We are in good form at the moment, we are just working towards trying to finish in the top-two to earn promotion at this stage.”

Leaders Littlehampton make the trip to second from bottom Crawley on Saturday.