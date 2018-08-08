Former Worthing Raiders youth star named in England under-18 squad

Former Worthing Raiders youngster George Hammond has been named in England’s under-18 squad for the upcoming Aon international series in South Africa.

Hammond, 18, who went to St Andrew’s High School and came through the age groups at Raiders, will be hoping to play a big part in games against France, Wales and host national South Africa across the series.

The prospect is part of an exciting crop currently at Harelquins academy and will hope to make a first team breakthrough in the coming years. England’s first action in the series comes against France tomorrow. They then face Wales on Tuesday and round off the competition with a game against South Africa on August 18.

Have you read?

It's a very exciting time at Worthing - Budd

Former Brighton stars set to play in memorial match for ex-Albion and Southwick forward

Vitality Blast: Big Oval crowd can lift Sussex