Young Brighton keeper signs new contract

Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has signed a long-term contract with the club until the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old joined the Seagulls from Levante in 2015 and the Spaniard has kept 11 clean sheets in 24 Premier League 2 appearances over the past two seasons.

Sanchez was part of Brighton's training camp in Austria last summer and Albion boss Chris Hughton said: “I’m delighted for Robert, he’s shown great determination to continue developing his game over recent seasons in the under-23s.

“Robert has also worked with the first team on multiple occasions and it’s always a pleasure to have him join in with our sessions.

“He’s thoroughly deserved his new contract, and I’m looking forward to watching him develop further over the next few years.”