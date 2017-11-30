Worthing young guns to take on La Liga teams

Worthing Brazilian Masters Football Club’s under-18 team set off on a trip of a lifetime tomorrow.

The Worthing-based Arun, Chichester Youth League A Division outfit are travelling to Spain to take on La Liga sides Leganes, Getafe and Segunda Division Rayo Vallecano.

A hectic four-day tour sees Worthing Brazilian Masters grassroots team play matches tomorrow, Saturday and Monday.

Despite what looks a daunting schedule, with three games over the course of just four days against some of Spain’s best under-18 players, Worthing Brazilian Masters manager Stephen Ingold is relishing the trip.

He said: “What a chance this is for my under-18 team to play against some of the brightest young talent in Spain.

“We’re a grassroots team going to play against youth sides of La Liga and Segunda Division teams. This is something myself and the players can look back on in years to come with great pride.

“This is probably going to be three of the toughest matches my players face potentially in their lives, so we know how tough of a task it’s going to be. We’ve just go to enjoy the experience.”