They left it very late to nab all three points - Mo Diallo clinching victory with a last-minute penalty. It follows wins over East Thurrock and Leatherhead and puts Adam Hinshelwood's men three points behind leaders Kingstonian ahead of Tuesday's home with Merstham. On the day Worthing paid tribute to club stalwart Steve Hoare, who died last week, his son Marcus was there taking photos -and you can see pictures by Marcus, and some by Stephen Goodger. on this page and the ones linked.