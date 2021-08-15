Worthing United beat Wick - report and picture special

Connor Mills and James Thurgar were on target for the Mavericks either side of Ben Gray's Wick equaliser. It leaves United fourth, with three wins from three, while Wick are 12th.

Worthing boss Danny Wood said: "With still a depleted squad and a few playing on niggles we started brightly and pressed high but then let the away side come into the game and get a few long distance shots off - one that pulled a very good save from JJ Banasco-Zaragoza. It was a good move for our goal that saw full back and MoM Hadleigh De Vall get high and it was a nice ball whipped in for Connor Mills to finish.

"Second half we invited the pressure on and Wick took control of the game and only a worldie would have beaten JJ and that’s exactly what happened. But then we reacted really well and went on the offensive again and Thurgar’s header looped into the top corner. We will be looking forward to training this week to right the wrongs from previous games as we go into a tough game at home to Roffey next week -they are flying at the moment."

