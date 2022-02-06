Worthing United beat Arundel - picture gallery

After Jamie Ford fired the Mullets in front, second half strikes by Hugo Blacklaw-Taylor, Tom Butler, Dan Hills and sub Nathan Williams earned the points for the Mavericks at Lyons Way. It leaves United 14th in the table, Arundel 16th. See pictures from the game by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

Here is Keith Perryman's match report:

The Mavericks recorded their first win in any competition since October with an emphatic 4-1 victory over fellow strugglers Arundel on a cold and windy afternoon at Lyons Way. The game started at a furious pace with both sets of players determined to win this proverbial “six-pointer”, and it was the visitors who almost opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Only a goal-line clearance from Dan Vassiliou saved the day. At the other end, Mike Waller threaded an inch-perfect pass to striker Dan Hills whose shot was palmed away for a corner by the Arundel goalkeeper James Fernandez. But it was Arundel, with the wind at their backs, who took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Jamie Ford slotted home following a fluent attacking move down the right flank.

The second half belonged to the Mavericks though. They showed more desire and commitment than Arundel, whose heads noticeably dropped after falling 2-1 behind. Hugo Blacklaw-Taylor scored the equalizer with a clinical finish in the 60th minute, and Tom Butler made it 2-1, squeezing the ball home in the 72nd minute. Dan Hills was then gifted a goal in the 81st minute, when, with all the time in the world, he passed the ball into the net, and substitute Nathan Williams completed the scoring from close range in stoppage time.

This was a much-needed victory for the Mavericks, who moved up two places in the table as a result. Individually and collectively they battled, outpaced and outplayed an Arundel team who appeared visibly relieved to hear the final whistle.

1. Action, goals and celebrations from Worthing United's 4-1 SCFL division one win over Arundel / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

2. Action, goals and celebrations from Worthing United's 4-1 SCFL division one win over Arundel / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

3. Action, goals and celebrations from Worthing United's 4-1 SCFL division one win over Arundel / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales

4. Action, goals and celebrations from Worthing United's 4-1 SCFL division one win over Arundel / Pictures: Stephen Goodger Photo Sales