Worthing six-a-side league expands as new season starts

The new season in the Worthing league has just started, but there is still time to get one of the last few remaining spots.

The competition takes place at Worthing Leisure Centre on Tuesday and has been proving very popular, and Slightly Athletic and All Blacks are top of the table with maximum points

All equipment and is provided, and the games refereed by a qualified local officials and all profits are donated to charities and good causes including Cancer Research and The Dogs Trust.

The winners and runners up are competing for a host of star prizes, including the chance to win a holiday to Germany for the whole team, in a draw done live on Facebook each month.

Anyone who wants to join the league can do so here: www.leisureleagues.net/league/worthing-leisure-centre/worthing-sunday

