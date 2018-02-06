Worthing girl named mascot for Women’s FA Cup final

Football is about making dreams come true and that’s exactly what has happened for Worthing’s Daisy Cutting.

The football-mad seven-year-old headed to Goring Church of England Primary School last Friday morning as normal but this was no ordinary day in class.

Goring C of E pupils enjoying the visit of two Albion Women players last week.

Brighton and Hove Albion Women’s players Laura Rafferty and Ini Umotong were at the school to meet the youngster and her classmates and take part in a special football session.

But that’s not all, as they gave Year three pupil Daisy the news she will be appearing as a mascot at the SSE Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley on May 5.

A beaming Daisy was swarmed by her friends as she now starts to prepare for her trip to Wembley.

“I’ve never been to Wembley before,” she said. “I like football because it’s really fun and you can play in different positions.

“I’m really excited to see Wembley – it’s such a big stadium.

“When I heard I was going as a mascot I was really excited and all my classmates crowded round me – I think they might be a bit jealous!

“It was great to have players from famous football teams come to my school. It’s cool and really weird because I’ve never seen them face to face before.”

Brighton central defender Rafferty gave Daisy the news and felt the pleasure she saw in her face at the prospect of jogging out on the Wembley turf was infectious and brought back memories of her own mascot appearance as a youngster.

“To see her face light up when I gave her the news was amazing – I’ve been in that position myself when I was younger,” Rafferty said.

“To see that love the girl shows for the game is really impressive and for us now we want to take her there to cheer her local club on.

“It not just playing for the badge but for the girls around it, too.

“Coming down to schools like this really puts it into perspective about what we can do for these young people.

“It’s really exciting and I wish her all the best – she’s a very lucky girl!”

Tickets are now on sale for the SSE Women’s FA Cup Final on Saturday 5th May at Wembley Stadium connected by EE. For more information about tickets and SSE, the energy behind women’s football, visit www.sponsorship.sse.com