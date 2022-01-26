Worthing flatten Folkestone - report and picture gallery

Worthing were given an early warning just 15 minutes into the game. Invicta’s Adam Yusuff picked out the corner of the net with a header following a pin-point free-kick delivery from the left flank. Fortunately for the Rebels, the linesman’s flag denied Yusuff his 9th league goal of the season.

Worthing responded well. After a couple of half chances, the Rebels took the lead. Callum Kealy scored on the half hour mark as the Aussie forward demonstrated great strength to hold off the defender with his back to goal before firing the ball home.

Worthing headed into the second half with confidence after a strong opening 45’ minutes. This momentum lead to an early goal, straight from kick off. After a well worked Worthing move, Ollie Pearce doubled the lead. Finding the corner of the net, Pearce claimed his 28th league goal of the season, as the ball trickled beyond Timothy Roberts.

As the visitors attempted to find a way back into the game, space opened up for Worthing on the counter. In the 54th minute, opening goalscorer Kealy exploited the space. Latching on to a ball from midfield, Worthing’s number 15 composed himself before finishing with aplomb for his second. The helpless Roberts could do nothing to prevent Kealy from strengthening The Rebels’ grasp on proceedings.

In the 74th minute, Alfie Paxman gave the visitors hope of a comeback. Folkestone’s number 11 curled home a delicious strike from the edge of the box, following a neat free-kick routine.

Paxman’s goal turned out to just be a consolation in the end for the visitors, as Worthing held out their title rivals; claiming a vital three points in their promotion push. The only down-side to the game for the Rebels was a late red card for Danny Barker, in the midst of a stoppage time brawl.

