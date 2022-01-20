Worthing FC Women enjoying life in higher division

Worthing Women in action earlier in the season / Picture: OneRebelsView

They sit fifth in the 11-team division and are only four points off second place.

Top scorer is Gemma Worsfold with seven goals and the team have progressed to the Sussex Women’s Challenge Cup semi-finals, in which they will face Crawley Wasps – after beating the Lewes development side in the quarter-finals.

Their latest league game, at Woodside Road last Sunday, brought a 5-0 win over Whyteleafe.

It was an energetic display by Worthing, who moved the ball very well.

Worthing Women are managed now by John Donohue, a very experienced coach. He is a Uefa A licence holder with extensive experience.

He has been academy manager and women’s first team manager at Lewes and has worked with the women’s first team and centre of excellence at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has also been academy manager and youth phase lead coach at AFC Bournemouth, head coach of women’s academy at Worthing College, and various roles at Southampton FC Women.

The Worthing team are also supported by experienced staff members, working with the team in areas such as coaching/Sports Therapist and scouting.

Captain this season is midfielder Hannah Hewlett, who joined Worthing FC Women in 2016 after spending three years in Australia with Coffs United, before which she spent six years at Southampton.

Outside of football Hewlett is a Worthing-based doctor.

The rest of Worthing FC Women’s team comprises players with a variety of experience at different football clubs whose backgrounds include playing in the USA and Australia and UK .

The team’s aim to is keep moving up the FA league structure.

Worthing Women say they appreciate the support of the community in terms of sponsoring individual players or team staff, supporting the team at matches and being part of their progression.

The next chance to see them in action is this Sunday at Woodside Road, when they host Dulwich Hamlet (3pm).