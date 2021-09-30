Worthing boss: Win is all very well but possession with purpose isn't good

Mo Diallo celebrates his winning penalty as Worthing edge past Corinthian Casuals / Picture: Marcus Hoare

It took a late, late Mo Diallo penalty to down Corinthian Casuals at Woodside Road on Saturday on a day on which the Mackerel Men were short of their best form.

And now – after the midweek home match with Merstham was lost to the fuel shortage – Hinshelwood’s men face another gap before their next league game. The stop-start nature of the league campaign so far has the boss worried they could face fixture congestion later in the season.

He was blunt in his appraisal of the win over Casuals, who had knocked Worthing out of the FA Cup earlier in the month.

Hinshelwood said: “We were a bit fortunate to win. We didn’t play well.

“We were too slow on the ball first half – it was all a bit pedestrian.

“We had probably 60 or 70 per cent of the possession yet they were coming up with the better chances.

“A team having possession without purpose is the worst sort of team. Credit to the opposition, they did a job, but we weren’t clever enough to work out where to get success.”

Hinshelwood was delighted by another clean sheet – Worthing have not conceded for two-and-a-half games – but said he’d be looking for more dynamism in attack next time out.

“Our attacking play is nowhere near up to scratch. We’re not a team who can just turn up and win – we have to work hard in every game. But we’re in a good position in the league and can get better.”

He was frustrated by Merstham calling off their visit to Woodside on Tuesday, which came after the Isthmian League gave sides permission to postpone games because of the fuel crisis. He said: “It’s been hard to get fuel but people have been able to.

“You want to get games on when you can because any period without a game means you can have a barrage of them later on.”

Worthing have no game this weekend because other teams are in FA Cup action – and could lose Tuesday’s trip to Hornchurch if their hosts draw in the Cup on Saturday.

Hinshelwood said: “It’s very stop-start but we’ll keep the lads ticking over and ready for the next game.”