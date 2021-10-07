Worthing boss Hinshelwood: Break has given us chance to regroup

Worthing manager Adam Hinselwood said the club’s enforced 14-day break has allowed them to regroup. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Mackerel Men have not kicked a ball in anger since their 1-0 home win over Corinthian-Casuals in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday, September 25.

Merstham called off their visit to Worthing the following Tuesday after the Isthmian League gave sides permission to postpone games because of the fuel crisis.

Hinshelwood’s side had no game on Saturday because other teams were in FA Cup action. Worthing then lost Tuesday night’s trip to Hornchurch due to the Urchins’ involvement in an FA Cup replay.

Hinshelwood said: “It’s a bit frustrating. But, at the same time, it’s been an opportunity to rest some players up and get some fitness into one or two that have just come back from injury or not had many minutes.

“We’ve had a good chance to regroup as a squad and give the players what they need. We’ve got to take the positives really.

“The FA Cup takes priority and then you had the fuel situation with Merstham. It’s stuff that’s been taken out of our hands.

“We’ve just got to focus on what we can control and get the squad ready so we’ve got more players to call upon.”

The Mackerel Men return to action this Saturday with a home clash against in-form Bishop’s Stortford.

The Blues were electric in September, winning all three Isthmian Premier fixtures and bludgeoning 15 goals in the process.

Their red-hot form was recognised in the league’s monthly awards. Blues boss Steve Smith scooped Manager of the Month, keeper Jack Giddens won the Golden Gloves Award, and the team won Performance of the Month for their 7-0 dismantling of Leatherhead a fortnight ago.

Hinshelwood said: “They’ll be full of confidence. After that [good run in Septmeber] they’re looking at the table and thinking there’s an opportunity to put themselves right into the mix.

“We know it’s going to be a really challenging game. They’re a big, physical side that looks to get the ball forward.