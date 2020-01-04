Worthing battle to take point from East Thurrock trip

Worthing Football club battled to a goalless draw away to East Thurrock United in a game of many chances for both sides at Rookery Hill this afternoon.

A fast-paced opening ten minutes could have seen either side take the lead. First East Thurrock’s Mitchell Gilbey fired a powerful shot at goal which required beating away by Carl Rushworth, before Callum Kealy almost squeezed the ball into the net up the other end after a cross he himself played deflected back into his path.

Worthing continued to look dangerous as the half went on and came six inches from breaking the deadlock on 19 minutes when Alex Parsons lashed a shot which beat the Rocks’ keeper, but cannoned back off the post.

Two minutes later, Ricky Aguiar turned one midfielder and rifled a dipping effort which needed a excellent save from Jack Giddens in the Rocks’ goal to tip it out for a corner.

That resulting set piece was taken by Aguiar, and found the head of Joel Colbran who rose highest, only to see it cleared off the line by a defender.

Worthing kept threatening towards the end of the half, but a 25-yard free kick from Jesse Starkey and a deflected shot by Colbran wouldn’t prove to be enough, meaning the scores stayed level at the interval.

The second half saw a much display by East Thurrock, who carved out the better chances in the early stages of the second half, including Matthew Price finding himself unmarked in the six yard box, but his header was straight at Rushworth.

Worthing grew back into the game as the half went on, however, with Starkey whipping a free kick in the 78th minute towards the back post, but a sea of Red shirts couldn’t turn it home.

With ten minutes remaining The Rocks cane close to breaking the deadlock, when Danny Harris was played though but couldn’t get his curling effort on target.

Both sides had an array of half-chances in the closing stages, but the game ended goalless with The Mackerel Men remaining unbeaten so far in 2020 with two clean sheets.

The point keeps them second in the table - level on points with leaders Folkestone.