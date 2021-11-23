Wonder save denies Wick a share of the spoils

Dave Crouch’s tenth goal of the season set up a grandstand finish in Wick's 3-2 defeat to Montpelier Villa. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Dragons went down 3-2 at home to Montpelier Villa in SCFL Division One on Saturday. The defeat leaves Wick tenth in the table.

The Dragons manager was fuming as his side trailed after just 53 seconds to a goal from Villa forward Harley Damario. Wick then switched off a minute away from the break when Chris Grant doubled the visitors lead at Crabtree Park.

Aaron Tester’s first goal for Wick straight after the restart put the hosts back in contention only for Kit Goddard to restore the two-goal advantage.

But Dave Crouch’s tenth goal of the season set up a grandstand finish which saw centre-half Ryan Barrett denied a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time.

Baldwin said: "We showed a lot of character to get back into the game and the save from their goalkeeper to deny Ryan Barrett was incredible.

"The ball was heading into the top corner but he somehow pulled out the best save I’ve seen all season.

"It denied us a point I think we deserved in a game we could have won. But in the end we lost and once again we only have ourselves to blame."

Baldwin added: "First half we were diabolical, it was our worst 45 minutes of the season.

"There were a few home truths in the dressing-room at half-time and it was a different story after the interval as we were camped in their half for most of the second period.