Wick wonder goal is in vain as Salts hit back - Yapton seconds hit five

Ronald Kardos, in red and black, scored a stunner for Wick / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Epsom & Ewell 3 Wick 2

SCFL division one

A wonder goal from Wick winger Ronald Kardos was not enough to prevent the Dragons falling to an agonising defeat against high-flying Epsom & Ewell.

The former Bognor player left two markers bewildered when he produced a Cryuff turn on the very edge of the area before clipping an audacious finish over the stranded home goalkeeper and being mobbed by his jubilant teammates.

“It’s not actually the best goal I’ve scored, there was a better one for the under-23s earlier this season,” said Kardos. “But I was really happy with the turn and the finish.”

The stunning effort levelled the scores after the Salts, second in the table, roared into the lead with two well-taken goals from leading scorer Jamie Byatt in the first 15 minutes.

But Kardos set up Dave Crouch to sweep the Dragons back into the match and they were unfortunate not to take full points.

Aaron Tester’s cracking 30-yard blast smashed against the outside of the post after the equaliser before Johan van Driel and Andy Chick were both denied by athletic saves.

Epsom, though, grabbed a late winner with an uncontested header from a free-kick and Dragons boss Lee Baldwin said: “We’ve ended up with nothing after being the better team for the second successive Saturday.

“We’re playing really entertaining football so it’s frustrating. We are building well for the future, though, and fans are guaranteed a fantastic afternoon when we entertain Hailsham on Saturday.”

Yapton Res 5 Flansham Park Rangers 2

West Sussex Div 4 South

Late goals from Richard Mallock and Tom Legge enabled Yapton to finally pull well clear of their opponents for a fine victory.

A long kick from goalkeeper Richard Harding was finished with a fine lob from Luke Howard for Yapton’s opener after five minutes.

And following a Flansham equaliser, Ben Hothersall restored Yapton’s lead before half-time.

Mallock made it 3-1, Flansham scored their second from a disputed penalty and then came Yapton’s final flurry.