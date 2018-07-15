Wick suffer 16-0 friendly defeat at hands of Chichester City

Wick Football Club were crushed 16-0 by rivals Chichester City in a pre-season friendly at Crabtree Park yesterday.

Lee Baldwin's Southern Combination League Division 1 outfit Wick welcomed division-higher SCFL Premier Division Chi and were on the wrong end of a thumping.

Chichester City, managed by Miles Rutherford, showed why they could mount a challenge for promotion this season.

Wick were 5-0 down at the break before going on to concede 11 goals after the restart.

It was City's first pre-season friendly while Wick went in to it full of confidence having beaten Chi's league rivals East Preston 3-2 days earlier.

Wick will be looking to bounce back with some positive results ahead of what they hope will be a successful SCFL Division 1 campaign.