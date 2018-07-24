Wick start search for new chairman as Usher steps down

Wick Football Club have begun their search for a third chairman in just under a year.

The Crabtree Park side were rocked when Dave Usher announced his decision to step down from his position over the weekend.

Usher returned for a second stint as club chairman back in December but has now decided to walk away less than two weeks before Wick begin their Southern Combination League Division 1 campaign.

Ambitious Rodney Lampton took over as chairman last August - with former Premier League star Marcus Bent joining the club soon after his arrival before leaving without making an appearance - but stepped down less than four months later due to personal reasons.

The timing is far from ideal for all involved at the club with the new season edging closer.

A Wick official said: “‘We’re moving things along on and off the pitch and despite this small bump in the road, we won’t let it affect our preparations for the new season.

“Dave (Usher) held this club together well during a tough year off the pitch, now it’s the turn of someone else to continue that progress. The club would like to thank Dave for all the time, effort and hard work undertaken last year to keep the club running during a difficult time off the pitch.”

Usher felt he wasn’t the right person for the job at this time and said: “The main reason I stepped down was I lost the enjoyment from being in the role.

“My work doesn’t allow me the time to commit more to the club and at times I felt I was there doing it really because no one wanted to.’

“The constant worry over not enough money coming into the club was another contributing factor and I didn’t feel we had enough backing from the local community.

“It made me feel I’m not the right man for the job, but I do wish the club every success for the future.”

Newly-appointed secretary Trevor Knell and president Keith Croft will look after the running of the club until a new chairman is found.

Applications for the vacant position are being accepted, anyone interested should email wickfootballclub@outlook.com, Facebook page, www.facebook.com/wickfootballclub, tweet @ WickFCNews or call 079566 00995.

Have you read?

Dave is looking to usher in new era at Wick

Lampton leaves role as Wick chairman

Lampton aiming high after becoming Wick chairman