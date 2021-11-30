Wick knock Dorking Wanderers Reserves off the summit with win

Ben Gray netted for Wick in their win over Dorking Wanderers Reserves. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Dragons were quickly into their stride in blustery conditions at Crabtree Park. Ben Gray was unlucky not to find the bottom far corner from the edge of the area before Keelan Belcher dived low to his right to turn behind a Dorking free kick.

Gray was then reward for his typically wholehearted play when he gave Wick a 54th minute lead from 15 yards but Wanderers rallied and drew level through an own goal seven minutes later.

Wick were not to be denied, though, and regained the lead through the best move of the match.

Substitute Ronald Kardos burst forward from halfway to find overlapping Scott Rafferty.

The right-back picked out Dave Crouch from the byline and he was never going to miss from nine yards.

It still took an outstanding save from Belcher in the sixth minute of injury-time to preserve victory.

The goalkeeper said: "I was very pleased with one I kept out in our Peter Bentley Cup win against Roffey but that was my best save of the season because it was so late in the game.

"Everyone played their part in a thoroughly deserved win."

Wick assistant manager Warren Pye added: "That was a fantastic performance against a very good team and shows what we’re capable of doing when everything’s put together.