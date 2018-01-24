Wick exit League Cup after eight-goal thriller

Wick Football Club missed out on the chance to book a spot in the Southern Combination League Division 1 Challenge Cup semi-finals last night.

Efforts from Paul Weatherby, David Smart, Paul Rogers, Gary Ingram and Jamie Bunn were enough to fire high-flying Langney Wanderers to a thrilling 5-3 third-round win over Lee Baldwin’s side at Eastbourne Borough’s Priory Lane home.

Wick - who dropped down to fourth in the SCFL Division 1 this past weekend - looked down and out as they were 3-0 down inside the opening half-hour.

Remarkably, goals from Kieron Playle-Howard, Ashley Hawkes and Andy Weir helped Wick pull level at 3-3 by the hour.

Baldwin’s side failed to build on their momentum - conceding twice more in the final 30 minutes - as Langney won a thrilling cup tie.

Wick boss Baldwin had nothing but praise for a valiant effort from his team in the defeat and said: “We looked to have the spark back that we had earlier in the season.

“We seemed to lose our way for a couple of months but we looked good against Langney. Conditions were awful - particularly first half - but it was a really good game of football.

“They (Langney) scored from two set-pieces early on and we were left with a lot to do.

“Full credit to the boys, they did so well to get back in the game.

“We got back level, then the wind stopped, Langney scored another two and went on to win it.

“We gave it a real good go, which is all I asked before the game, it was a competition I would have loved to have won but now 100 per cent is on trying to finish in the top three.”

Weatherby got the opener on 15 minutes, then Smart scored direct from a corner ten minutes later to put Langney in command. The home side looked to be cruising to a semi-final spot as Rogers added a third inside the half-hour.

Playle-Howard pulled one back ten minutes before the break to give Wick hope. Weir made it 3-2 six minutes after the restart and Hawkes levelled things up just shy of the hour.

Langney were rocking but Ingram fired them back ahead 25 minutes from time.

The home side then made sure it was them who would reach the semi-final when Bunn added a fifth after 75 minutes.

Wick are back in league action on Saturday as they welcome sixth-placed Bexhill United to Crabtree Park.

Midfielder Sam Connolly has sealed a return to Wick.

Connolly - who started the season with Wick - has now agreed on a move back to Crabtree Park following a short stay at Langney Wanderers. He’s in contention to start Saturday’s game against Bexhill.

WICK: Belcher; Eyres, Barratt, Northeast, Bingham; Ediker, Weir, Playle-Howard; Hawkes, Irish, Cody. Subs: Beck (Ediker), Mepham (Eyres), Hillier, Cox, Kew.