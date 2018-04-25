Wick end season with Selsey draw

Wick Football Club were held to a Southern Combination League Division 1 draw as they brought another campaign to a close last night.

David Crouch’s effort was cancelled out by a Mouhamadou Seye strike as Lee Baldwin’s team bagged a 1-1 draw with rivals Selsey at Crabtree Park.

Wick ended the season in fifth but Baldwin wanted them to go out with a win.

He said: “It was disappointing not to get the three points as it was exactly what we deserved. Overall I’m very pleased with how the season has gone and it’s given the club a great platform. To finish fifth with such a young side, which people forget was thrown together this season, is a good effort. I’m planning on sitting down with the chairman next week and speaking about the future.”

Neither side made the breakthrough in an even first half but Crouch got the opener on 20 minutes.

Baldwin would have been hoping his side could see out the closing stages, going out with a win. However, Seye had other ideas as it ended 1-1.

n Wick were winners in their penultimate SCFL Division 1 game of the season on Saturday.

Early goals from Ashley Hawkes and Josh Irish were enough to see Wick come out 2-1 winners over Steyning Town at Crabtree Park.

Wick boss Baldwin was impressed by his side’s blistering start.

He said: “We were exceptional in the first 25 minutes. But we took our foot off the pedal and allowed them back in.

“We’ve ended the season how we started it, which makes our form in the middle so frustrating.”