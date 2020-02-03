Wick boss Dodd ‘happy with clean sheet’ in home victory over Roffey

Wick manager Terry Dodd praised his side for their ‘comfortable win’ over Roffey in Division One on Saturday.

Goals from Jake Chadwick and Scott Murfin gave the Wickers the 2-0 home victory.

Alex Kew looks to beat his man. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The Wickers opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Chadwick coolly slotted home.

Murfin doubled the Wick lead after half and hour when fired home from the penalty spot following a foul in the Roffey box.

Chances were scarce for both sides after the half-time break as no team could fashion any clear cut chances.

It was the hosts who ultimately held on to secure the vital three points.

Asa Nicholson looks to control possession. Picture by Stephen Goodger

After the match the Wickers boss was pleased with the way his side defended against a tough opponent.

He said: “It was another comfortable win against a team that have picked up a bit in recent weeks.

“I’m most happy about the clean sheet. We’ve been leaking to many goals as a team so please to see what we’ve been working on coming off.”

Wick host unbeaten league leaders Littlehampton Town on Saturday and Dodd is expecting a good game between the two teams.

He said: “(It’s a) massive game next Saturday but the pressure is totally off us.

“Littlehampton are expected to win. They are unbeaten and flying.

“We’ll have a strong squad out though so should be a good game.”

Dodd was also happy to announce a couple of new signings as they aim to challenge for promotion.

He said: “We’ve signed Tom Lawley and a youngster on dual registration from Worthing, Deagan Walsh.”

Wick: Belcher, Clark, Herbert, Ediker, Robinson, Singers, Chadwick, Young, Kew, Murfin, Nicolson.