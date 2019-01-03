Wick appoint caretaker bosses following Brayson's departure

Dan Cox and Luke Cooper have been named Wick caretaker managers until the end of the season.

That's after the club parted company with manager Shane Brayson.

Former Midhurst boss Brayson only took charge of the Crabtree Park outfit back in November and his tenure lasted just five matches.

Wick will now hope interim managers Cox and Cooper can provide the SCFL Division 1 side with some much-needed stability.

Lee Baldwin and Ady Baker started the season in joint charge while Bryan O'Toole and Brayson have spent time in the managerial hotseat this term, meaning the new caretaker pair are the club's fourth different managers in just five months.

Cox and Cooper will look to get off to a winning start when Wick welcome managerless Worthing United on Saturday.

