Who do Sussex's sides have to face in their battles for promotion and relegation?

With glory or heartbreak a possibility for several of our sides, here are the final league fixtures for the teams in the hunt for silverware and battling for survival.

1. Roffey (in blue) sit third in the SCFL Division 2 with 50 points from 25 games. Jarvis Brook (H) Sat March 23; Angmering Seniors (A) Sat April 16; Littlehampton United (A) Sat April 20. Steve Robards.

2. Copthorne (in yellow), second in Division 2, have a massive home game against top-of-the-table Rustington to look forward to. Angmering Seniors (H) Sat March 30; Rustington (H) Sat April 6; Rottingdean Village (H) Sat April 16. Derek Martin

3. Division 2 table-toppers Rustington lead Copthorne by a point but have five games in hand over their title rivals. Bosham (A) Sat April 23; Westfield (A) Sat April 30; Copthorne (H) Sat April 6; Montpelier Villa (A) Sat April 13; Littlehampton United (H) Tues April 16; Rottingdean Village (A) Sat April 20; Angmering Seniors (H) Mon April 22; Worthing Town (H) Sat April 27. Derek Martin

4. Worthing United sit bottom of the SCFL Division 1 with 13 points from 27 games, but face a crucial game against second-from-bottom Midhurst & Easebourne in the run-in. Storrington (H) Sat March 30; Billingshurst (A) Sat April 6; Midhurst & Easebourne (H) Sat April 20; Steyning Town (H) Mon April 22; Selsey (A) Sat April 27 Derek Martin

