When is the FA Cup third round draw? What TV channel is it on? What are the ball numbers?

Brighton & Hove Albion will find out their opponents for the FA Cup third round tomorrow evening.
The Seagulls and the other 19 Premier League clubs all enter the FA Cup at the third round stage. Albion will be hoping for another long run in the competition like last season when they reached the quarter-finals.
When is the FA Cup third round draw?
The third round draw takes place from Stamford Bridge tomorrow evening. It will get underway around 7.30pm.
What TV channel is it on?
It will be broadcast live from 7.30pm on BBC One. You can also live stream it on the BBC iPlayer.
When does the third round take place?
The third round will take place on the weekend of Saturday January 5, with fixtures taking place between January 4 to 7.
What is the prize money?
Teams who win in the FA Cup third round will receive £135,500. The winners of this year's competition will receive £3,600,000.
What are the ball numbers?
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Birmingham City
5 Blackburn Rovers
6 Bolton Wanderers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Crystal Palace
14 Derby County
15 Everton
16 Fulham
17 Huddersfield Town
18 Hull City
19 Ipswich Town
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town
46 Bury or Luton Town
47 Wrexham or Newport County
48 Tranmere Rovers or Southport
49 Barnsley
50 Shrewsbury Town or Scunthorpe United
51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool
52 Chesterfield or Grimsby Town
53 Peterborough United or Bradford City
54 Swindon Town or Woking
55 Oldham Athletic
56 Lincoln City
57 AFC Wimbledon
58 Oxford United
59 Barnet or Stockport County
60 Rochdale or Portsmouth
61 Walsall or Sunderland
62 Accrington Stanley
63 Doncaster Rovers
64 Slough Town or Gillingham
