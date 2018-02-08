West Brom forward Rodriguez charged following alleged racist abuse of Albion defender Bong

West Bromwich Albion frontman Jay Rodriguez has today been charged by the Football Association after allegedly racially abusing Brighton full-back Gaetan Bong during last month's Premier League clash.

Defender Bong claimed England international Rodriguez abused him in Brighton's 2-0 defeat at the Hawthorns on January 13.

An FA statement today said that Rodriguez has been charged for "abusive and/or insulting words which included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

The 28-year-old, who has one England cap, has until February to respond to the FA charge.