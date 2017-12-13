We've got to treat it like any other game - Hughton

Chris Hughton wants his Brighton side to treat tonight's trip to Wembley to play Tottenham as any other game - but admits that will be easier said than done.

It will be many of the squad's first-ever match at Wembley and Hughton says the prospect of playing at the national stadium will bring extra excitement to some of his team.



Asked if playing at Wembley will mean more to his squad than perhaps other games, Hughton said: "Initially, you have to treat it like any other game.



"You almost don't want it to (mean more) because you want them to approach every game exactly the same.



"But I don't think they'd be human if the appeal of an Old Trafford or a Wembley - if you've never played there before - doesn't excite you that little bit more.



"I wouldn't be naive to say it doesn't (mean more) but you still want the outcome to be the same. They're trying to put in exactly the same in each game and in theory there are games where percentage wise we have a better chance of getting something out of than others.



"Against Tottenham, you know are going to have to raise your game and play at a very high level to stay in it.



"But I would equally think players will want to play as much on Saturday (against Burnley) as they will tonight.



"Everybody is pushing hard to play in whatever game."



Tonight's match is the first league meeting between the sides since Brighton beat Tottenham 2-1 at the Goldstone Ground in April, 1983.



Hughton was part of the Spurs side that day and said: "I've been reminded a few times about it.



"It was at an iconic stadium and I do remember it as there were players in the Brighton side I knew, so you have that competition as well but it was a very long time ago."