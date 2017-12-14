We’ve got to show character and fight now – Dunk

Lewis Dunk wants Brighton to show character and fight to end their six-game winless run in the Premier League.

Albion have picked up just two points out of a possible 18 after 2-0 defeats at both Huddersfield and Tottenham Hotspur. They have slipped to 13th in the table, just three points above third-from-bottom Crystal Palace.

High-flying Burnley are the visitors to the Amex on Saturday, before Brighton host ninth-placed Watford the following week.

Dunk has called them two massive games and, on looking to get out of their current run, said: “We’re going to come up against it in this league. We play good sides every week but we need to make sure we’ve got the fight in us to come out of this little run we’re having.

“It’s going to be tough but we’ll make sure we put it right and they’re two massive games coming up. Burnley are flying at the moment but we need to stop that and make sure we perform to get the three points.

“We just have to keep working hard, show the character we’ve got in our team and stick together. Then we’ll come out of this little run.”

At Wembley on Wednesday, Serge Aurier’s mishit cross gave Spurs the lead on 40 minutes, before Heung-Min Son headed the second from Christian Eriksen’s free kick three minutes from time.

Reflecting on the defeat at Tottenham, Dunk said: “We defended well obviously, they got two lucky goals but the amount of chances they had attacking us, I thought we did well blocking shots.

“I think they had 20-something shots but we did well blocking them and made them shoot from the edge of the box, they didn’t have many clear-cut chances.

“But I feel we need to improve on the ball, we created two good chances but couldn’t take them, so it was a frustrating night.

“At 1-0 with ten minutes to go, you always think you can nick one and come away with a point but it wasn’t to be and we have to move on now.”

Dunk captained the Seagulls at Wembley and admitted it was a proud moment: “I’m a local lad who has grown up for many years at this club. It would have been nice to get the three points or a draw but it wasn’t meant to be.

“But to lead the team out on an occasion like this was still a proud moment and hopefully there’s many more to come.”