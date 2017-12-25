We've done a good job in the Premier League so far, admits Gross

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross feels the squad have done a good job in the Premier League so far this season.

At the halfway stage, the Seagulls are 12th in the top flight with 21 points from 19 games.

Gross, who got the only goal in Albion's 1-0 win against Watford on Saturday, said: "The first half of the season has been good from us. I would take it now if we can have the other half (like this).

"Until now we've done a good job, we had a good period and then we had a not so good period so it was important to come out of it, believe in our quality and the win (against Watford) was very important.

"We're very happy with the first half of the season and we could also have taken more points. We've shown we can compete and that's very good.

"We have to keep going because it's a tough second half and we have to be prepared."

Brighton travel to last season's champions Chelsea tomorrow, for a 3pm kick-off, and Gross said: "We are looking forward to it.

"It's why you play football and train every day to play against the biggest teams in the biggest stadiums. We're looking forward to a big game and we're happy and the fans are happy and looking forward to it.

"It was important to win (against Watford) and now we can go there a little bit without pressure."