We're loving Brighton's new Premier League home kit. What do you think?

Albion unveiled their new Premier League home kit today - and we're loving the smart, new design.

The Nike shirt has three thicker blue stripes and white sleeves - and the team will now wear white shorts and blue socks.



The Seagulls have also revealed their away kit, which will be a green shirt and white shorts.

Fans can order the new shirts from 2pm here



Brighton begin their Premier League season away to Watford on August 11.

