We’ll respect Tottenham but can get all three points – Brighton keeper Ryan

Mathew Ryan is confident Brighton can continue their excellent home form against the big six when Tottenham visit the Amex on Saturday - so long as they're on the top of their game.

Albion have beaten Manchester United twice, Arsenal once and drawn with Spurs in their last four home matches with the big six.

Ryan is aware of the qualities Tottenham have but feels the Seagulls are more than capable of collecting all three points.

He said: "We know they've got dangers and we respect the qualities they have.

"But we can't be too respectful of them, they're coming to our home and we've been strong there in the past.

"We need to go out, be confident and take the game to them. I'm confident if we play to the levels we know we can and sustain them for the majority, if not the whole match, I back ourselves to get the three points."

The recent home results against the top sides will also give Albion confidence and Ryan said: "Our past experiences and success against the big teams has given us all the more belief that whoever comes to the Amex, they're going to have a tough afternoon.

"I've got full confidence we'll learn from tonight (at Southampton) and the last couple of weeks and we'll be ready from the get-go."

The Seagulls go into the match after back-to-back 2-2 draws, having trailed 2-0 to both Fulham and Southampton.

Ryan said: "In this league, you can't really afford to do that.

"It's just fortunate, with the character we've shown, that we've come back in the last two games to get points.

"The challenge this week now is to begin the game how we began the second half (at Southampton).

"We're conceding way too many goals at the minute and are not giving ourselves a chance.

"If you don't concede a goal, you're not going to lose a game. I'm confident if we keep clean sheets, we've got goals in us to win games. Hopefully we can start this week.

"The challenge of playing in a top league like this is maintaining your standards. The more you do that, the more you're going to give yourself a chance to win games and the higher you're going to finish in the table.

"We need to learn our lessons and focus on the next game now, Tottenham at home."