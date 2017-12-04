We had to fight for the win: Mignolet

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said Liverpool had to fight for their win at Brighton on Saturday and admitted the match was not settled until the last few minutes.

Brighton suffered their first home defeat since the opening day of the season as Liverpool scored twice late on to record a 5-1 win on the south coast.

Emre Can headed the visitors into the lead on 30 minutes and Roberto Firmino finished off a swift counter-attack to make it 2-0 just 79 seconds later.

Glenn Murray was denied by a superb Mignolet save early in the second half and Liverpool went straight down the other end for Firmino to make it 3-0.

Murray got a goal back from the penalty spot on 51 minutes but Liverpool made sure of the win late on as Philippe Coutinho netted from a free kick, before he had a shot headed into his own net by Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

Mignolet said afterwards: "We did really well, it's not an easy place to come. They've had a good run but for us it was important to continue the same way we've been playing the last couple of weeks.

"Getting three points away from home in the Premier League is always good. We did it with a 5-1 victory in the end, which is obviously nice but we had to fight for it and it wasn't until the last five minutes we settled the game."

On his outstanding save to deny Murray, Mignolet said: "I'm happy with the fact we scored after it. I think we deserved a clean sheet as well because it's never a penalty but these kind of things go can against you and go for you every week.

"These kind of victories against Stoke (3-0 in midweek) and Brighton are against teams who are doing really well. It is pleasing for us but we have to keep the momentum going."