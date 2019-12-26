Watch Adam Webster's goal for Brighton and Hove Albion against Tottenham Hotspur

Adam Webster netted his third goal of the season with the opener during Brighton's Boxing Day clash at Tottenham Hotspur.

Adam Webster is a real handful at set pieces and he met Pascal Gross' excellent freekick at the Tottenham Hotspure Stadium with a superb leap and powerful header beyond Gazzaniga.

It was a sweet moment for Webster who received an awful amount of stick following a couple of mistakes against Sheffield United last week.

Webster has made 14 Premier League appearances this season and scored three goals following his £20m summer arrival from Bristol City. Webster has also scored against Aston Villa and Arsenal this season.