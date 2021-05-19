Villa win shield to make it sad end to season for Blues

Montpelier Villa celebrate their shield triumph / Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Blues had comfortably beaten Villa in the group stage but Montpelier made the better start and were 1-0 up inside five minutes.

Rustington rallied and levelled on 15 minutes.

Gary Peters clipped a ball down the line on the right hand side for Chris Darwin who ran behind the defence to lob the ball over the stranded Villa goalkeeper.

Rustington - beaten finalists / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Villa stepped it up and went in 3-1 at the break with two goals, the first a lob over Billy Nash from a straight long ball and the second a penalty converted after a Peters foul.

Despite their best efforts after the break to get back into it, Villa extended the scoring in quick fire succession and ended the game as a contest on the hour mark, both from corners.

The first was a scrappy finish from a header inside the six-yard box and the second a curled effort from 18 yards after the Blues failed to clear the initial corner which made it 5-1.

With the game fizzling out, Dec Jenkins appeared to have scored a second Rustington consolation only for the officials to have deemed the whole ball didn’t cross the line.

In injury time, Carl Bennett was dismissed for kicking out with a Villa player which ended a not so triumphant night for Jon Tucker’s men.